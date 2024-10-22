Moneywise Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.