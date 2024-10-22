Moneywise Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 193.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $658,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $887.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

