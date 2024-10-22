Morgan Stanley Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $830.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $820.00 to $830.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

NFLX stock opened at $772.07 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $395.62 and a 52 week high of $773.00. The company has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.21.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

