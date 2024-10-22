MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after buying an additional 631,811 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.