My Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.86.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3 %

PWR stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.47. 200,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,023. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $317.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.