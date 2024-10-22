My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.78. 1,412,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,552. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

