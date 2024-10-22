My Personal CFO LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for 1.3% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:BMAR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. 34,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.