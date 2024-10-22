My Personal CFO LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 2.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 402,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 187.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,084 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

