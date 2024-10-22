My Personal CFO LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 433,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,090. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.