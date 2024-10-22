My Personal CFO LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after purchasing an additional 904,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802,973 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,129,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. 1,554,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

