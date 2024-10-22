Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
NBRV stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $6,403.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.