Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.53. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $133.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,728. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,034.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,728. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,079 shares of company stock worth $5,627,963. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,092,000 after buying an additional 246,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

