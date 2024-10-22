Needham & Company LLC Trims WNS (NYSE:WNS) Target Price to $60.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

WNS opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WNS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

