Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $50.35. Approximately 18,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 119,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGNE shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Neurogene during the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

