NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.95. 2,159,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

