Nuformix (LON:NFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 3374588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Nuformix Stock Down 4.8 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £491,586.00, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
About Nuformix
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
