NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUDM. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 131,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period.

NUDM stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

