Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 0.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after buying an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLO opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.