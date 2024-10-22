Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $732,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tesla by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $216.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $691.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

