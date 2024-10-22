Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

