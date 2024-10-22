Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

