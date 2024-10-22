Oldfield Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up 1.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.