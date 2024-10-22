Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 111,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after acquiring an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

