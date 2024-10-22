Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after buying an additional 508,789 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 241,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

