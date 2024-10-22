ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 5.9% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $80,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. 519,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,993. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $98.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

