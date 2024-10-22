OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.11 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.14), with a volume of 1030047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Down 16.5 %

The company has a market cap of £10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -433.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

