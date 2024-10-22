Ordinals (ORDI) Price Hits $35.37

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $742.82 million and $112.39 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $35.37 or 0.00052804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.57788622 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $94,563,547.27 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

