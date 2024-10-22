Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.