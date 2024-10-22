Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Holdings Boosted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS CALF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. 1,246,373 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

