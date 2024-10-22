Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,064 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

