Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.66. 702,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,378. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

