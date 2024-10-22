Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Trading Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19,900% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Parkson Retail Group Stock Down 11.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Parkson Retail Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Parkson Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

