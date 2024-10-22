Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading 7.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. 28,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 155,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -22.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

