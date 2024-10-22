Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $965-975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.65 million. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.270-4.270 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

NYSE:PNR opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

