Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,618.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $64,340. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

