Piper Sandler Trims Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Target Price to $62.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,687.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,687.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,277.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $943,329. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

