Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. Plexus has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $139.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,137.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,137.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,394. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 36,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth about $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 190.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

