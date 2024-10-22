Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.210-3.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.