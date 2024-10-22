Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $650,788.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,411.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069 in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

