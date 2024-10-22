Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

