Prom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.99 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $100.41 million and $1.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.50 or 0.00008146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,494.96 or 0.99930463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007788 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006417 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00067414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.55816557 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,962,190.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.