ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Holdings Boosted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMDV traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 20,257 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $837.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

