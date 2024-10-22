ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 102.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $85.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

