Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

