Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,576 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 910,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 756.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 142,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 125,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

