Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $990,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,927,000 after buying an additional 7,023,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,147,000 after buying an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kenvue by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after buying an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

