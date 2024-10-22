Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,412 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,519,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,828,000 after buying an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

