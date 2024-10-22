Raymond James (RJF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Raymond James to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $139.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

