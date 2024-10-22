RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $334.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,189. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $343.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.01 and a 200-day moving average of $315.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

