RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 133 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $207,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $8.83 on Tuesday, reaching $514.36. 623,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

